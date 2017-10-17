WWE Releases Statement on HGH Allegations

Yesterday, Triple H‘s nutritionist, Dave Palumbo, revealed that multiple WWE Superstars are using HGH. Considering the substance is banned by the Olympic games, Major League Baseball and is federally illegal to use without a doctor’s consent, this came as big news.

Athletes using performance-enhancing drugs is a shortcut to a public relations nightmare so WWE was quick in their response to qualify the use of HGH in WWE. They released the following statement to Fightful.com

Videos by PopCulture.com

“WWE’s comprehensive Talent Wellness Policy, which is administered by an independent, third-party, clearly states hGH and hCG are among a long list of banned substances, however, due to certain medical conditions, there are a variety of therapeutic exemptions that account for approximately 7% of our contracted talent.”

In short, there are WWE Superstars who are using HGH. 7% is an odd calculation, but there could certainly be more Superstars using the banned substance that WWE is unaware of. HGH is infamously tricky substance to test for as it is naturally produced in the body.

More: Jinder Mahal Opens Up On WWE Drug Testing

While technically a performance enhancer, HGH doesn’t carry the same stigma as steroids and most proponents of the hormone defends their use by claiming it’s simply used to speed up the healing process. While this may be valid, the known benefits of HGH are still disputable.

Palumbo spilled WWE’s beans on an appearance on the Matt Rivera Show when asked about Triple H’s use of supplements While Palumbo never implicated a specific name he was all too casual when admitting that several WWE Superstars are currently using HGH.

“The good thing about wrestling is it’s not a professional sport per se it’s for entertainment so they’re allowed to take hormones,” admitted Palumbo. “They can go to HRT places and they can get testosterone replacement, a 100 mg a week, hCG, they can do HGH if they want, those are acceptable, a lot of the wrestlers do do it, it’s not for me to say whose using what,” he said.

In recent years, HGH has supplanted steroid use as it’s believed to be a safer and far less detectable way to get an upper hand. For someone like a WWE Superstar who wrestlers 5 days a week, on top of a brutal travel schedule, HGH is going to be quite appealing.

Since professional wrestling doesn’t have the same standard or expectations as the Olympic games Superstars using HGH isn’t as indictable as it seems. However, if they are using the substance illegally then WWE could have an issue.