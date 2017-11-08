Betting Odds for WWE No Mercy Released

We can officially start the countdown for No Mercy. In just 5 days, WWE will bring a star-studded pay-per-view to Los Angeles’ Staples Center. All signs point to this being one of the best shows of the year.

Now that the final RAW before No Mercy is in the books, the dust can settle. WWE has established their positions, told their stories, and now can focus on the results of Sunday’s show.

However, the fine folks at BetWrestling are already transfixed on the finishes at No Mercy. The gambling website released odds today for every single match on the card.

While betting on wrestling may be inherently silly, some folks have made a lucrative amount of money on WWE wagers. So if you’re into this sort of stuff, here’s your official handicapping guide. And if you’re not, it’s still a fun corner of the WWE Universe to explore.

Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt

Finn Balor -187 vs. Bray Wyatt +137

Balor opens as the slight favorite in this SummerSlam rematch. All indicators point to the paint staying off of Finn – an important distinction to make. Don’t surprised if this line flips to favor Bray by the time No Mercy arrives.

WWE is willing to protect Finn Balor the demon, but Finn Balor the human is far less marketable. A loss to Wyatt could make Balor become the demon on a permanent basis.

Both men need this win, and the near even odds reflect this.

WWE Raw Tag Team Championships



Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins -225 vs. Sheamus & Cesaro +150

Barring a heel turn, the Rollins and Ambrose will be leaving No Mercy with the RAW Tag Team Championships. They’ve opened rather conservatively at -225, but that could easily be -1000 by Sunday.

John Cena vs. Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns -200 vs. John Cena +150

Las Vegas didn’t have any problems sorting through the biggest blockbuster in WWE history. OK, hyperbole aside, Reigns was made the easy favorite and for good reason: he’ll be winning at No Mercy

WWE RAW Women’s Championship – Fatal Fiveway

Alexa Bliss(c) +120

Sasha Banks +225

Nia Jax +250

Bayley +300

Emma +1200

WWE could take this match in an abundant of directions. This room for parody has Vegas a little spooked – thus there is no heavy favorite.

Bayley’s return adds a wrinkle to the field as before her surprise addition it seemed like Bliss would be retaining her RAW Women’s Championship in a straightforward manner. Bayley’s arrival also hurts Nia Jax as WWE showed how should be neutralized on RAW last night after she was triple-teamed.

Look for Bliss to keep her title, but this one might get crazy.

WWE Intercontinental Championship

The Miz(c) -110 vs. Jason Jordan -137

Despite the late addition the card, the odds makers would diligently to put up a nearly dead even line.

It’s hard to believe that Jason Jordan is the favorite, here. As far as we know, the Miz’s paternity leave is still a few months away and that is the only excuse for him to lose this match.

These odds are bound to move like crazy. But the result will never have changed – The Miz is winning on Sunday.

WWE Universal Championship

Brock Lesnar(c) -300 vs. Braun Strowman +187

Despite everything WWE has one to make Lesnar look like the-the underdog, Vegas didn’t take the bait. Lesnar is one of the biggest favorites for the No Mercy show.

Although WWE would like us to think that this is an even match, Lesnar will be leaving Los Angeles as Universal Champion. And then we won’t see him again until 2018.