WWE No Longer Building SmackDown Around John Cena?

WWE promoted the latest SmackDown Live intro video on their YouTube page this week and there was one big star noticeably absent from the promo. 16 time World Champion and SmackDown roster star, John Cena, is nowhere to be found on the blue brand’s opening video.

The Champ isn’t here.

Could this be telling that WWE has given up on building Tuesday nights around their most decorated star? It’s possible WWE creative decided to leave the former champion off the marquee due to the fact that his Hollywood schedule has basically transitioned him into a part-timer.

It’s also possible they want to give more shine to the stars who are there week in and week out. If you can’t be with the one you love, love the one you’re with, right?

The likely reason for Cena being left out of the SD Live video is a tried and true wrestling trick that has worked for ages. The longer WWE keeps Cena off our television sets, the more we’ll pop when he does finally make his return, which is rumored to happen soon. Warning, possible spoilers below.

Four3Four.com reported that John Cena is scheduled to be back in the WWE just in-time for the SmackDown Live Exclusive PPV, Money in the Bank, airing on June 18, in St. Louis, hometown of current WWE Champion Randy Orton.

And if that news is not enough to flip your multi-colored wrist bands around, Cena is also reportedly going to participate in the MitB ladder match for a shot at the WWE Championship.

Despite having one of the greatest careers in WWE history, Cena’s Money in the Bank history is a bit suspect. Since the match was created in 2005, Cena has only competed in one MitB ladder match. Cena did win the 2012 MitB contest against Chris Jericho, The Miz, Kane and Big Show, but he made history by becoming the first wrestler to not win a world championship in his cash-in match, when his match with CM Punk ended in a disqualification on Monday Night Raw. Cena was also the second wrestler to actually announce when he was going to cash in.

Cena was also the victim of the first two MitB cash-ins. Edge wisely cashed in his briefcase against the champ after a 2006 Elimination Chamber match and then the following year, Rob Van Dam cashed in at ECW’s One Night Stand, which became equally famous for the “If Cena Wins, We Riot” signs in the crowd.

SmackDown is currently doing a great job of building up new stars and John Cena‘s return will only further help legitimize their place on the roster with the WWE Universe.

