WWE Legend Says The Company Has Really Hurt Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt‘s having the greatest year of his 7 year career within the WWE and has come a long way from his Husky Harris gimmick in NXT and is finally WWE Champion. WWE took their time getting to Wyatt the way a lot of fans and fellow professionals thought he deserved a while ago.

WWE Hall of Famer and wrestling legend Jake “The Snake” Roberts went on the defensive for Bray and in a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, venting about how the company did the character wrong and he needs to resort back to more malicious acts.

“They’ve really hurt his character in the last year. They’ve really watered it down. It’s great that Bray is champion, but my worry is that they’re pulling him away from his character,” Roberts said.

Taking a look at Bray’s mainly heel career, when he won the title the fans cheered as a sign of respect, but Roberts saw that as the opposite of how he’s been booked.

“Is that a chant for a heel? Hell no, but that’s just the nature of the business these days. Bray needs to do something really nasty, and now is the time. He needs to be the one to do something crude and wrong. Hopefully, they’ll let him keep his character and hold onto the belt for a while. If this is just WWE quickly using Bray to change the guard, then it’s a waste of time.”

Roberts has a point, but with Randy’s actions against Bray it seems that a face turn is a complete possibility at this time. Sure, Bray could do something heinous against Randy, but it’s hard to top arson.

