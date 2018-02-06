WWE Planning Latin American Tournament for 2018

WWE has put together some excellent tournaments over the last couple of years with some outside talent. Whether it was the Cruiserweight Classic, the U.K. tournament, or the Mae Young Classic, all have been a treat to watch while being exposed to some new talent who aren’t traditionally WWE performers.

This summer, a new tournament will reportedly be joining the ranks: a Latin American tournament.

There’s been rumors for a while now that WWE was looking into expanding their tournament set-up into another region of the world following the success of the U.K. tournament. We’ve known that an Asian tournament was being considered at one point, and that could still come to pass in the coming years. However, WWE is poised to present a Latin America themed tournament first.

According to Planeta Wrestling, the tournament will be taped this summer, which makes sense given in the past the Mae Young Classic and Cruiserweight Classic both took place in the summer time. It will also air on the WWE Network.

The report notes that wrestlers from Chile, Peru, Argentina, Mexico, and Brazil are currently being considered for spots. The tournament itself will reportedly be held and filmed in Chile, which also coincides with WWE’s ongoing plans to expand more into the continent to their south.

If WWE’s recent tours of South America are any indication, fans will show up in droves for this tournament. It should be a great setting that gives WWE programming a completely unique and new flavor.

Pop Culture will continue to keep our readers posted on any names confirmed for the tournament in the coming months as they become available.