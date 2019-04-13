WWE: John Cena Possibly Shades Nikki Bella After She Weighs in on His New Romance

WWE Superstar John Cena may have tossed a bit of shade towards his ex-fiancée Nikki Bella on Saturday morning.

Just after the Total Bellas cast member weighed in on Cena’s new romance, he posted a message about “those who voice their opinions about your choices.” It is unclear if it is about Bella specifically, but it seems more than likely.

“There will be those who voice their opinions about your choices. Always consider the source before you let it affect you,” Cena wrote. “More often than not they have little business evaluating your life and are just looking for attention or a reaction. Both would be a waste of your time.”

Bella, known as one half of former WWE tag team the Bella Twins, opened up about Cena seeing new women following their split during an episode of her podcast, The Bellas Podcast. She began the discussion with her twin sister Brie rather kindly at first, expressing her happiness.

“He’s one of the people, besides you, Brie, who’s made me an amazing person. But because of how sad and how much I hurt him, when I saw the big smile on his face, I felt happy for him,” Nikki said. “I am very happy for him. As long as John is happy, I’m happy.”

However, she did make a humorous jab at the Bumblebee actor’s dinner dates that could have easily been taking the wrong way.

“He and I had talked about it. That’s the other thing. It’s like, maybe that’s why it didn’t hurt me,” she said. “I think I was just really curious to see who he was going on dinner dates with, which, you know, they’ll never be like ours. Just kidding!”

Cena has not formally discussed his new romance after being spotted with Shay Shariatzadeh, a product manager for security group Avigilon. It unclear if the two are keeping things casual or if it is a full-fledged relationship, as of press time.

