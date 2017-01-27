WWE: Jim Ross Apologizes For Controversial Jimmy Snuka Comments

Jimmy Snuka‘s death has been difficult to process for most WWE fans considering Snuka was recently on trial for allegedly murdering his former girlfriend. While not convicted, the implications conflict with most fan’s memories of Snuka’s legendary WWE career. On the latest edition of the Ross Report, Jim Ross made a few remarks that rubbed some fans the wrong way when talking about the death of WWE Hall of Famer.

On his podcast, Ross said, “And one would think that we’d have enough intelligence to let the family — he had a lot of kids, man. They have friends and they have cousins and I think to just let the family grieve before we go back on this Oliver Stone quest of proving Jimmy Snuka posthumously was a murderer. It’s ridiculous. It’s embarrassing.”

Today, JR posted a public apology.

“First things first, I have apparently upset some folks with my remarks about WWE recognizing the memory of the late Jimmy Snuka ontheir broadcasts and, more specifically, my inadvertently flippant remarks about the ‘Oliver Stone” types who chose to seemingly disregard the opportunity of the children and grandchildren of Jimmy Snuka to grieve for the loss of their family patriarch.

In no way did i mean to disrespect the Argentino family for their loss of their daughter/sister Nancy in 1983. That was certainly not my intent. My thoughts were strictly on the children and grandchildren of Snuka which in hindsight was not equitable considering the extraordinary circumstances of this matter.

My apologies to anyone affected by my remarks especially the family of the late, Nancy Argentino.

I hope that anyone who knows me realizes that me intentionally hurting others is simply not my style, however, my comments made on the Ross Report were mine and I take ownership and responsibility for them in their entirety. Again, I regret how my remarks were taken especially as it relates to the feelings of the Argentino family.

Thanks.”

Is it possible to seperate the art from the artist? How do you feel Snuka should be remembered?

We covered that very issue on the latest edition of Comicbook.com’s Over The Ropes podcast:

