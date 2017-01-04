WWE

WWE: Hulk Hogan Responds To Hogan Fan Forced To Move During RAW

We’re you surprised to see the Immortal Hulk Hogan sitting ringside at last night’s RAW? Did you […]

We’re you surprised to see the Immortal Hulk Hogan sitting ringside at last night’s RAW? Did you keep hoping the former WWE Champion would jump the barrier and get involved in the action? If so, you were likely the reason that a fan was allegedly forced by the WWE to move seats due to his uncanny resemblance to the Hulkster. 

The longtime Hogan superfan may have lost his seat, but he was rewarded with a tweet from his idol.

And then another. 

But does the “Tye Dye Guy” really look that much like Hulk Hogan? I’m not so sure.  

In July of 2015, the Hulkster was exiled from the WWE when a video surfaced of the former champ making racially offensive comments in the tape. Do you think the WWE will ever change its position on Hulk Hogan? 

