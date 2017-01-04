WWE: Hulk Hogan Responds To Hogan Fan Forced To Move During RAW

We’re you surprised to see the Immortal Hulk Hogan sitting ringside at last night’s RAW? Did you keep hoping the former WWE Champion would jump the barrier and get involved in the action? If so, you were likely the reason that a fan was allegedly forced by the WWE to move seats due to his uncanny resemblance to the Hulkster.

For all you fans that saw me get moved halfway through the show it’s because @wwe officials thought I looked too much like @HulkHogan #RAW — Tye Dye Guy (@TyeDyeGuyWWE) January 3, 2017

The longtime Hogan superfan may have lost his seat, but he was rewarded with a tweet from his idol.

Videos by PopCulture.com

@TyeDyeGuyWWE sorry about my brother HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) January 3, 2017

And then another.

@TyeDyeGuyWWE sorry about THAT my brother,they probably thought you might slam Strowman HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) January 3, 2017

But does the “Tye Dye Guy” really look that much like Hulk Hogan? I’m not so sure.

In July of 2015, the Hulkster was exiled from the WWE when a video surfaced of the former champ making racially offensive comments in the tape. Do you think the WWE will ever change its position on Hulk Hogan?