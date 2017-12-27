Baron Corbin Captures US Title at WWE Hell in a Cell

During the pre-show for WWE Hell In A Cell, Tye Dillinger was able to weasel his way into the U.S. title match. Daniel Bryan officially made it a triple threat bout, and the addition certainly made for a more entertaining match.

I’m not sure his addition to the match accomplished what they wanted, though, as the viewer was left yearning for more of Styles vs. Dillinger by the end of the bout, yet neither of them walked out champion on Sunday night.

The match started with Styles and Dillinger teaming up to work over Corbin. Corbin attempted to escape to the outside, but he ended up eating several right hands from both men before being clotheslined out of the ring, setting up a series between Styles and Dillinger while he lay outside the ring. Styles and Dillinger showed us a glimpse of what they could have done if their matches on SmackDown weren’t second fiddle fodder for the Styles/Corbin feud. Some really good, fast paced action until Corbin broke up things.

After Styles was pulled out of the ring, Corbin and Dillinger briefly went after each other, but that would eventually lead to Dillinger being sent to the outside and Styles jumping Corbin from behind. Styles and Corbin then worked throughout the heart of the match, with Dillinger being sent off the apron when trying to get back into the bout. It should be noted that the fans continued to chant “Where’s your briefcase” at Corbin throughout.

When Dillinger got involved once again, they did some creative moves with Corbin using Styles’ body to fight off Dillinger. Styles took a hard slide into the ring post, leading to Corbin and Dillinger going at it one on one in the ring. Corbin screamed at Dillinger that he should have stayed on the outside where it’s safe.

Overall, Corbin was portrayed to look dominant throughout. He fought off a Styles and Dillinger comeback nearly simultaneously. Just as it looked like Dillinger was going to make a come back, he was sent down to the apron hard with a big right hand from Corbin.

Graves noted on commentary that “Corbin lives for the heckling (from the fans),” which was a great line.

After Corbin worked over Dillinger with a submission, Styles attempted to springboard into the ring, but he ate a big right hand for his efforts. Corbin then worked over Dillinger some more, eventually sending him to the outside and returning his focus to Styles.

Styles then fought back with some right hands of his own. He unloaded with fists, kicks, and clotheslines, eventually taking Corbin off his feet (which the announcers sold as a big deal). Styles went for the Styles Clash, but Corbin dumped him over the ropes to the ring apron. When he charged at Styles, Styles sent him to the outside and gave him a big knee. This left Styles and Dillinger to get after it in the ring.

Styles eventually got the Calf Crusher on Dillinger, but Corbin pulled Dillinger to the ropes. This lead to Styles hitting a flying forearm to the outside on Corbin. When the dust had settled, Styles was taken out by being thrown into the ring post, and Dillinger and Corbin fought in the ring with Dillinger getting a near fall before being hit by Corbin’s Deep Six. At that point, Styles got involved and was given a huge choke slam backbreaker by Corbin for a two-count.

All three men were involved in the final minutes of action in the ring. Styles hit a tremendous springboard 450 splash for a near fall, which was broken up by Dillinger. Dillinger nearly hit the Tye Breaker, but he received a Pheonomenal Forearm from Styles. Corbin then sprang into action, running into the ring to throw out Styles and quickly cover Dillinger for the pinfall, becoming the new U.S. champion in the process.

The match was pretty well executed, though it made me want to see more of Dillinger and Styles in a one on one situation, which speaks volumes for the direction the title maybe should have gone here. Though Corbin has improved immensely in the ring, he looked sloppy and green at times during the match on Sunday evening.