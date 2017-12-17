Names Rumored to Headline 2018 WWE Hall of Fame

As WrestleMania season draws near, the speculation has ramped up regarding possible inductees to the WWE Hall of Fame.

We have heard several names mentioned as possible inductees, including Davey Boy Smith, Bam Bam Bigelow, Kane, Vader, The Dudley Boyz, The Undertaker, and The Rock. While virtually all of these names seem like a lock at some point, we don’t know for sure whether it will be during 2018 or sometime in the future.

Videos by PopCulture.com

However, two names have seemed to rise to the top of reports for the Hall of Fame in New Orleans: Bill Goldberg and The Rock.

The induction of Goldberg would make a lot of sense. He certainly had a Hall of Fame worthy career, and his recent involvement with WWE, including a title run and competing at WrestleMania just last year, means his name is still fresh in the minds of WWE fans.

I have personally had sources at WWE float both Goldberg and Dwayne Johnson’s names in the past as 2018 headliners, and other reporters are now also reporting on Goldberg. While nothing is confirmed at this point, I would put my money on a Goldberg or Rock Hall of Fame induction to headline the 2018 class.

The catch with Johnson would of course be his movie schedule. As he recently talked about when discussing a possible presidential bid, his schedule is pretty packed until 2021. That said, getting away for one or two nights to attend the WWE Hall of Fame would certainly be doable if the studios were given enough advance notice. Actors leave sets to make media appearances, after all.

All of that said, we would assume that Goldberg would have a lot more time to make the scheduled stop in New Orleans. And with his recent run with WWE just last year, it may be time to strike while the iron is hot for the former three-time world champion.