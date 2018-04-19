WWE Greatest Royal Rumble Event Stage Design Leaked

WWE is known for going all-out on production for its biggest shows of the year. And with the company holding its first pay-per-view event in Saudi Arabia on April 27, the Greatest Royal Rumble appears to be no exception.

Construction of the stage at the King Abdullah International Stadium was already underway as of Thursday, and photos from inside the building have already made it social media.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The leaked stage design which was believed to be of WrestleMania, is now confirmed as the #GreatestRoyalRumble stage! #GRR pic.twitter.com/ZXMwFNJv3v — wwe stage creator (@stagecreatorwwe) April 17, 2018

As pointed out by Uproxx, the stage resembles the layout of a stage set-up that was leaked out back in March and believed by many to be the set for WrestleMania 34 at the Mercerdes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. That turned out to not be the case.

Less than a month removed from WrestleMania, WWE is boasting a stacked card for the Greatest Royal Rumble event. The show will be headlined by a 50-man Royal Rumble match (the largest of its kind) along with seven championship matches including Universal Champion Brock Lesnar versus Roman Reigns, WWE Champion AJ Styles taking on Shinsuke Nakamura, newly-crowned United States Champion Jeff Hardy facing former champ Jinder Mahal, Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy taking on The Bar for the vacated Raw Tag Team Championships and Seth Rollins defending his Intercontinental Championship in a four-way ladder match with Finn Balor, The Miz and Samoa Joe.

On top of all of that, John Cena steps back into the ring for the first time since losing to The Undertaker in under three minutes and breaking up with Nikki Bella to face Triple H. “The Deadman” himself will also be back in action for another match after coming out of presumed retirement to face Rusev in a Casket Match.

In rare form, WWE is already setting up matches for the pay-per-view after Greatest Royal Rumble as well with Backlash taking place on May 6 in Newark, New Jersey. Reigns will take on Joe in what could be a Universal Championship match if he defeats Lesnar inside a steel cage and Miz will get his one-on-one rematch with Rollins for the Intercontinental Championship.

WWE has announced a number of big stars taking part in the 50-man Royal Rumble match including Daniel Bryan, Kurt Angle, Elias, Dolph Ziggler, all three members of The New Day and a returning Chris Jericho.

Photo: WWE.com