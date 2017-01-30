Charlotte Retains RAW Women’s Championship At The Royal Rumble

The Queen’s streak continues. Charlotte and Bayley kicked off the Royal Rumble with a hard fought battle over the RAW women’s championship, but it was not meant to be for the WWE‘s favorite hugger. Through Charlotte’s many achievements last year — among them, being crowned the first WWE Women’s Champion, capturing the Raw Women’s Title three times and staying undefeated in singles matches on pay-per-view — she remained uncharacteristically vulnerable against one Superstar: Bayley.

Tonight, however, Bayley came up empty in her attempt to end Charlotte’s title reign and streak of pay per view wins. After defeating Charlotte twice on Raw, and a third victory which was reversed due to “referee error’, it appeared as if Bayley might have the champ’s number coming into the Royal Rumble.

Videos by PopCulture.com

After hitting a flying elbow ala Randy Savage, it appeared as if the Bayley was going to pick up the upset victory. Charlotte soon countered into her signature figure eight while holding onto the ropes, and while the referee broke up the move, the damage had been done. Charlotte picked up the victory after hitting the Natural Selection on the ring apron.

Charlotte’s impressive 16-0 pay per view streak is the best to start any career in the WWE.

