WWE: Cart Used To Carry Big Men To The Royal Rumble

It’s hard to look menacing on a scooter. One of the most notable aspects of last night’s Royal Rumble was just how far away the ring was from the backstage area. Some wrestlers, like Kalisto, chose to run down to the ring, while others took their time. The big men, however, chose another route that you didn’t see on the WWE Network.

The cart was not shown on TV as each Superstar began their entrance by running to the ring. The camera angle then cut back to the ring to allow for the Superstar to ride the cart the rest of the way.

If they had to go this route, I would have personally preferred they go with the old school, tiny wrestling ring on wheels tactic. Classic.

