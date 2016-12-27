WWE: Big Show Calls Out Shaq For Wrestlemania Match On Twitter

One of Wrestlemania 33’s BIGgest rumored matches could be coming closer to fruition! After the Big Show and NBA Hall of Famer, Shaq, faced off in this year’s Royal Rumble, it’s been speculated that the two could be in line for a one on one match at Wrestlemania 33.

Today, Big Show sent a message to Shaq from the gym.

The two first confronted each other back in 2009 during WWE Raw where Shaq was a ringside enforcer in a match involving Show. Show all but confirmed the two would meet at Wrestlemania 33 in an interview with Shanghai Daily:

“We’ll have one heck of a match and we’ll see what’s up. We’ll give the fans a treat.”

It remains to be seen whether the talk is all hype or if the two behemoths will face off in Orlando. Would you like to see a battle between the big men?

