WWE: Backstage Update On Roman Reigns Wrestlemania Plans

With less than 100 days to go before Wrestlemania 33, the Big Dog’s future remains in limbo. While WWE officials already have a good idea where they want most of their top stars to be on the Mania card, they have apparently still not decided on plans for current United States Champion Roman Reigns

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio (subscription suggested) there could be a big coronation for Reigns at the Royal Rumble next month as he faces WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens with Owens’ title on the line.

Regarding WrestleMania 33, Meltzer noted that there are different ideas being discussed for Reigns and one includes a big surprise that could be a long shot. No word yet on exactly what that surprise might be. However, none of the WrestleMania plans being discussed have anything to do with another Reigns coronation.

Assuming Reigns does become a double champion at Rumble, the most logical opponent for him at Mania would be Braun Strowman. Strowman has been on an absolute tear as of late and has already put the former Shield brothers in his crosshairs.

With Reigns continuing to elicit a chorus of boos at every turn and Braun getting a Goldberg-esque Strowman chant in Chicago this past month, a match between the two at Mania would once again feature Reigns’ dastardly heelish opponent appearing as the babyface to anyone within earshot.

While this seems an illogical way to position your company’s top babyface, the WWE has been doing it ever since John Cena began to split the crowds nearly a decade ago and I would not expect them to change courses anytime soon.

How would you book Roman Reigns heading into Wrestlemania 33?

