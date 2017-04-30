WWE Announces Groundbreaking New Weekly Show

WWE‘s quest for becoming THE global brand in professional wrestling took another huge step forward this weekend. Stephanie McMahon and Sami Zayn were in Dubai to announce the first all-Arabic weekly show, WWE Wal3ooha. It was reported less than a month ago that WWE was holding superstar tryouts in Dubai and now with the weekly program it’s clear WWE has a strong foothold in the largest and most populous city in the United Arab Emirates.

WWE.com released the following statement: “OSN is bringing an all-new localized Arabic show to OSN Sports featuring the best action and family-friendly entertainment from WWE. “WWE Wal3ooha” premieres on OSN this Thursday, May 4, at 8 p.m. (KSA) on OSN Sports Action 1 HD, with repeat broadcast across the weekend, and anywhere, anytime access via OSN Play and OSN On Demand.

Titled “WWE Wal3ooha,” meaning “light it up,” the weekly show features hosts Moein Al Bastaki and Nathalie Mamo delivering exclusive interviews and highlights from the week’s key matches to WWE fans in the region.

The partnership between OSN and WWE provides unprecedented access to WWE Superstars, while featuring the latest big stories from Raw, SmackDown LIVE and pay-per-view events, specifically curated with localized Arabic WWE content, created for the region, from the region.

“We are excited to partner with OSN to bring our passionate fans original and localized content featuring their favorite WWE Superstars,” said Stephanie McMahon, WWE Chief Brand Officer. “‘WWE Wal3ooha’ provides a new destination for our fans in the Middle East to enjoy WWE’s unique blend of action-packed, family-fun entertainment.”

Al Bastaki, a professional magician, and Mamo, a basketball star, bring more than 15 combined years of television to “WWE Wal3ooha.” The show is produced from the OSN Studios in Dubai.”

A Canadian native, Sami Zayn was born in Montreal to Syrian-Canadian immigrants who moved from Homs in the 1970s. Zayn, who is a Muslim, and speaks Arabic fluently, has said he hopes to break down anti-Muslim stereotypes by using his platform with the WWE.

With Jinder Mahal’s recent push and WWE’s reported interest in the region, could India be next on the list to receive their own weekly WWE program?

