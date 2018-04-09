WrestleMania Surprise: Brock Lesnar Clobbers Roman Reigns to Keep Universal Championship

Despite all of the talk surrounding Brock Lesnar’s future, despite the overwhelming evidence that WrestleMania 34 would belong to Roman Reigns, it was Lesnar who left the Superdome as Universal Champion.

This was was a result that few would have predicted. To say the least, WWE did a magnificent job of throwing the entire WWE Universe off the scent.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Needless to say, we’ll all be watching RAW tomorrow to see what all of this means.

We’ve all been worked, but it remains to be seen exactly how much. For most of 2018, UFC Dana White has been trumpeting Lesnar’s return to his company, seemingly guaranteeing just days before WrestleMania. However, with Brock as Universal Champion, it’s going to be hard to make a UFC cameo.

But maybe that was never the plan. Like WrestleMania 31, Lesnar’s WWE contract reportedly expired after tonight’s show. However, with him still champ, we can only assume that he re-upped his WWE deal.

Lesnar winning was a notion that few prepared for, so at the moment all we can really offer is speculation.

When Lesnar’s celebration was through, WWE made sure to get a shot of the melancholy Reigns. They gave him an outro with his music, but it looks like Reigns will show up to RAW as a lost puppy.

This WrestleMania will be remembered for its surprises—Charlotte ending Asuka’s streak, Nakamura’s heel turn, Ronda Rousey’s dynamite performance, and now Lesnar’s successful title defense. While WWE technically doesn’t have an offseason, the day after WrestleMania always feels like a new beginning.

Which makes Monday’s episode of RAW can’t miss.