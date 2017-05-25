Why WWE Is Not Pursuing Broken Hardy Gimmick

WWE is staying out of the Broken battle between Matt Hardy and Impact Wrestling.

On this week’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed hat WWE is not getting involved because they don’t want to set a precedent of buying a gimmick or idea from someone else. This doesn’t mean WWE isn’t interested in the Hardys being able to use the gimmick, just that they don’t want to get involved in the process. Meltzer states that its WWE‘s hope that Matt Hardy is able to win the battle on his own and then reap the benefits.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Earlier this week, Impact Wrestling president, Ed Nordholm, emailed Pro Wrestling Sheet with an actual copy of The Hardy’s contract and a supposed log of all conversations in regards to the Broken gimmicks.

In the email, Nordholm stated, “There has never been any argument from Impact Wrestling that the Hardy’s were key contributors to the development of the characters and story line, or that Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy executed on their roles in spectacular fashion. But the position taken by the Hardys is a massive disservice to the contributions of the rest of the creative team at Impact Wrestling, including Jeremy Borash, Dave Lagana, Matt Conway and Billy Corgan, and is totally at odds with the terms of their contracts.”

During an interview on The LAW: Live Audio Wrestling, Nordholm slammed the rumors that the WWE has been actively pursuing the gimmick. When asked if he was open to speaking with the Hardys about their contracts and storylines, Nordholm said:

“I was open to speaking before and I’m open now. We’ve offered many times to find an arrangement with the Hardys that would allow them to continue to use the gimmick within reasonable parameters as to what’s important to us and what would be important to them. I understand with the dynamic of their move to the WWE and drama with which they created that launch – I understand their plan to create maximum “heat” in that period from when they announced to us that they weren’t going to sign the contracts, to the date that they revealed their new location.

Up Next: Ryback Says Indy Wrestlers Are Ruining Wrestling

“But I kinda half-expected that once that had been achieved, the thing would die its own natural death because as far as I know, the WWE doesn’t want the gimmick, and indeed, from every conversation I’ve had with them, I’ve been told they have no interest in it.”

Nordholm concluded by saying: “We’ve been in communication [with the WWE] because there’s all this chatter about how we’re keeping it from them. [Laughs] I’m taking heat because I’m keeping something from you. If you want it, why don’t you call me? And their answer to me has been, ‘No, not interested.’”

I’m no copyright lawyer, but I’m actually surprised WWE hasn’t already given The Hardys a revamped version of their Broken characters. Reborn Matt? Matt Wyatt? Lord Hardy? Zolaf? It seems like Matt could do basically the same character but with a new twist and be just fine.

Am I wrong, here?

More: 5 Ways To Fix Monday Night RAW

Listen to PopCulture.com’s Over The Ropes podcast.