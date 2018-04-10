Reported Reason Why Roman Reigns Lost at WrestleMania 34

A new report indicates that Vince McMahon called an audible in the middle of WrestleMania 34’s main event that turned Roman Reigns from winner to loser.

The New Orleans mega-show was supposed to end with the bombastic coronation of Roman Reigns as Universal Champion. But as we all know that didn’t happen. However, according to Jeremy Botter of Bleacher Report, that was the plan when Reigns made his Superdome entrance. It was still the plan when the match began, but as the crowd becomes increasingly onery, Vince McMahon called a new play.

This meant that in the middle of the match, Brock Lesnar was given instructions to win. The sudden change of direction explains a lot of the match’s wonkiness, however, there was a method to Vince McMahon’s madness.

Per Botter report, the mass rejection facing not just Reigns, but the match itself lead to McMahon pulling to plug. However, the plan is still for Roman to be Universal Champion, but to do so in front of a more accepting crowd.

At the moment, that Roman-friendly crows will be in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at The Greatest Royal Rumble. Reigns is already booked for a cage match with Lesnar for the show and is expected emerge victoriously.

My understanding is Lesnar signed for one more match. Audible called by Vince during the match last night when Roman wasn’t getting over at all. Now Lesnar will lose the belt in front of a more conducive audience. — Jeremy Botter (@jeremybotter) April 9, 2018

All sign pointed to Lesnar leaving WWE for UFC after WrestleMania 34. However, as Universal Champion, he can’t do that. But on Monday, WWE announced that The Beast Incarnate had signed a new contract, but the detail of that deal are unknown. Current sentiments have it being a short-term deal, possibly just for his Greatest Royal Rumble brawl with Reigns.

This story is developing…