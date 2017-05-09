Watch: Nikki Bella Gives Update On Brie’s Baby

Total Divas star Brie Bella is currently past her due date for her first child, a daughter to be named Birdie Joe Danielson, and Bella’s twin, Nikki Bella, thinks her sister will be giving birth any day now.

“Her water’s breaking today or tomorrow,” Nikki told E! News. “I just feel it, because I think she’s waiting for me, both of them.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Nikki added that she thinks her sister will be an “amazing mom.”

“I think she’s gonna be very patient and calm and understanding,” the wrestler said. “And just already seeing how she’s dealt with pregnancy, a lot of people have been very shocked that this is her first go around because of how calm she’s been.”

Since the interview, the Bellas have reunited, with Brie posting a sweet snap to Instagram of Nikki resting her head on Brie’s baby bump.

“So happy my sister is in town!!!” she wrote after Nikki arrived in Phoenix, AZ. “Finally!!!”

So happy my sister is in town!!! Finally!!! A post shared by Brie Bella (@thebriebella) on May 8, 2017 at 6:13pm PDT

“Awww so so happy!!!” Nikki wrote on her own account. “Birdie was waiting for her Coco.”

Brie and her husband, former WWE star Daniel Bryan, already had one “scare” that sent them to the hospital, but doctors told them they were able to head back home.

More Bellas: Brie Bella Updates Fans After Hospital Scare