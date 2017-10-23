Update on the Health of Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt

AJ Styles and Kurt Angle were so good at Sunday’s TLC pay-per-view that some fans may have already forgotten about Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt. However, for those that still care about The Big Dog and the Eater of Worlds, we have an update.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio confirmed that Reigns had contracted the mumps. It’s unclear if Wyatt is suffering from the same ailment, but whatever is bothering him must be considered bad. In light of the outbreak, everyone on RAw’s roster received an injection on Thursday. As of now, no new cases have surfaced, but WWE s fearful that their fight against the mumps is far from over.

“There’s going to evaluate (Dallas, Wyatt, and Reigns) a week from Monday is what I’ve heard,” Meltzer said. “That was the plan as of this morning.”

This means that the infected trio will not be on RAW tonight and likely will be missing RAW next week, too. Essentially it sounds like these three will be quarantined until further notice as WE have to take the requisite precaution to keep the mumps from wiping out their entire rosters.

By Bray and Roman being out another week or so, WWE will have to alter their programming. Both characters had big evolutions on deck that now are currently on hold.

For Roman, his reconciliation with the Shield took several years to manifest. Sunday was supposed to about Reigns getting back in the good graces of fans by leading the Hounds of Justice to a dramatic TLC victory. However, that crystallizing moment is currently still awaiting Reigns.

In Wyatt’s case, his infectious disease may be a blessing in disguise. Wyatt was set to debut Sister Abigail in his match against Finn Balor. In the weeks leading up the match, Wyatt’s character hit a new low as Sister Abigail’s unveiling turned into a laughing stock. For Bray, to have his heavily protected alter-ego fall flat would have nearly sunk him in WWE. Having lost significant credibility with the WWE Universe a loss at TLC as Abigail would have all but neutered Bray Wyatt.

This situation is bound to evolve for both Superstars and we will keep you posted as things develop.