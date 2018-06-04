The Undertaker’s Next WWE Appearance Reportedly Set

The Undertaker is officially on his farewell tour.

Per ProWrestling.com, Undertaker will be at WWE’s July 7 Live Event at Madison Square Garden. While there’s been no confirmation as to whether or not he’ll be wrestling, The Deadman will at least be present.

Breaking News: The Undertaker Announced to Return at #WWE Madison Square Live Event! pic.twitter.com/2Ecloh4uU8 — ProWrestling.com (@pw_dotcom) June 4, 2018

WWE itself has yet to make the announcement, but this seems to fit the current narrative surrounding the Undertaker’s 2018. By all indications, ‘Taker is taking one final lap on WWE‘s circuit. Rumors have him wrestling up five times this year, and the July 7 MSG event would make for number three.

We last saw him in Saudi Arabia when he dumped Rusev’s carcass in a casket. A few weeks before that at WrestleMania 34, The Undertaker disposed of John Cena in less than three minutes. While we wait for WWE to confirm his MSG appearance we can’t help but think that this leads to Taker’s final SummerSlam match.

WWE confirmed Undertaker’s MSG return Monday morning on Twitter:

BREAKING: Saturday, July 7th, The #Undertaker will make his in-ring return to the @TheGarden and it is sure to be legendary! https://t.co/iLHXgly3uw — WWE (@WWE) June 4, 2018

Here’s the official press release:

There will be a chill in the air in New York City on Saturday, July 7, when The Undertaker competes in Madison Square Garden as part of the WWE Live SummerSlam Heatwave Tour. This will mark The Deadman’s first appearance in The World’s Most Famous Arena in eight years. The Undertaker has waged many unforgettable battles at MSG, including his melee with Mankind at Survivor Series 1996, his WWE Championship clash against “Stone Cold” Steve Austin at SummerSlam 1998 and his collision with his brother Kane at WrestleMania XX as part of his legendary Streak. To experience The Phenom live and in-person on July 7, get your tickets now at Ticketmaster.com.

