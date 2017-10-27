The Undertaker Shows up for Ric Flair’s Red Carpet Event

Ric Flair frightened the wrestling world with his August-long bout against the Grim Reaper. However, a different Deadman joined the Nature Boy for the screening of Flair’s ESPN “30 for 30” documentary.

To support his longtime peer, The Undertaker attended the Atlanta, GA red carpet event. Flair and ‘Taker took a moment for a priceless photo opportunity.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It’s already been a very special evening as WWE Superstars and Legends show their support for @ricflairnatureboy’s @ESPN @30for30. Even The #UNDERTAKER had to make an appearance! The magic continues with a special screening in #Atlanta. #NatureBoy #WOOOO A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Oct 26, 2017 at 4:31pm PDT

Flair’s ESPN special airs November, 7. Chances are the Undertaker will be making a cameo in the documentary.

Despite being attached to an abundance of WWE rumors as of late, this is the closest Undertaker has gotten to the company. However, speculation ramped up after Taker’s kayfabe brother, Kane, made a surprise return to WWE action just last week. Theories began to zoom that declares the Undertaker’s comeback was all but guaranteed.

More: The Undertaker Once Rejected an Iconic Match with Sting

While he still may indeed have one more match, his appearance at a WWE affiliated event to support his friend is hardly the smoking gun to his return.

However, despite the apparent finality of his retirement at WrestleMania 32, Jim Ross thinks that Taker’s career isn’t finished until the Deadman himself says so:

“Until he says he’s done he’s not done. I think Vince McMahon is a marketing genius. He’s not going to miss any opportunity to monetize and maximize this amazing investment in this legacy of The Undertaker. Until The Undertaker says he’s done and it’s validated by the company and is signed off in that essence, for lack of a better term, I still say Undertaker is active and could return and wrestle at any time,” said Ross in a recent interview with Wrestlezone.