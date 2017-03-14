Triple H Attacks Seth Rollins’ Injured Knee In Chaotic RAW Finish

As this week’s RAW opened, Stephanie McMahon apologized to Mick Foley for how she’s treated him for the past few weeks, and said she only wanted to get the best out of his performance. Stephanie then changed her tune when she gave Mick the ultimatum of having to fire someone on the RAW roster before the night is over.

After much deliberation, Foley came up with one name whose removal would make RAW better and that name was none other than Stephanie McMahon.

Foley blasted Stephanie for saying she didn’t know anything about Triple H’s involvement in Kevin Owens’ winning the Universal Championship. Mick insisted that Triple H and Stephanie have been in cahoots all along as the WWE COO attempts to build his own personal army.

The insults brought out Stephanie’s husband and Triple H told Foley, “I work so hard to create the future so I don’t have to look at pathetic has-beens like you.”

After threatening his job, Mick responded by telling Triple H that he doesn’t need him or this company anymore, which prompted The Game to also threaten the livelihood of his children. Hunter told Mick he’d be smart to tuck his tail between his legs, waddle up the ramp and decide that he loves his job.

As Foley appeared to be leaving the ring, he pulled Mr. Socko out of his pants to attack Triple H. Foley’s attack would be short lived as Stephanie hit her co-worker with a low blow. As Triple H appeared ready to lay waste to his former Attitude Era foe, Seth Rollins came to the ring on one crutch to stare down The Game. To Triple H’s surprise, Rollins dropped the crutch and took the fight to his former mentor.

Despite the knee injury, Rollins looked ready to go as he connected on running dropkicks and high knee lifts. Unfortunately for The Architect, Triple H managed to grab the crutch and began to mercilessly hammer Seth’s injured knee with it.

The chaotic ending angle leaves both Rollins’ WrestleMania status and Foley’s job status in limbo. This weekend, Foley posted a photo on his Facebook page of he and Stephanie, with a caption that suggested he knew his time was limited:

“I also think it’s indicative of the fun I have had working with Stephanie (although the past few weeks have been a little rocky) and of a friendship spanning 18 years.

Assuming Mrs Foley’s baby boy gets the boot sometime in 2017, who would you like to see in the GM role?”

With Mick’s recent health problems and the WWE’s history of keeping programming fresh by hiring and firing GMs when the show needs a boost, it’s no surprise to see Stephanie bring in some new blood after WrestleMania.

As for Rollins, it seems clear that he is ready to face off against Triple H at WrestleMania 33, but will this aggravation of the injury be used to buy him more time off?

