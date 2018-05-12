Update on The Undertaker’s Schedule for 2018

When will The Undertaker return for another match with WWE? According to Triple H, that decision relies entirely on the Dead Man himself.

Just a couple of weeks ago, The Undertaker returned for a casket match with Rusev at the Greatest Royal Rumble. It was his second match with WWE this year, following a brief WrestleMania bout with John Cena in New Orleans. Just the fact that Undertaker has already had two matches with WWE in 2018 makes this his most prolific year in the ring since 2015, the last time he wrestled more than one singles match during a one year period.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Reports have circulated that Undertaker is feeling in the best health that he’s been in quite some time and likely plans on wrestling several more times this year. How often appears to be entirely up to The Undertaker himself.

Triple H discussed Undertaker’s schedule and appearances during an interview with Sky Sports’ Lock Up podcast.

“If there’s one person who has earned the right to call the shots the way they want it to be called, it’s The Undertaker,” Triple H said.

“I think this [his schedule] should, this will all depend on him and I think it should all depend on him,” he continued. “I think at this point it should be what he wants to and feels comfortable doing. I know that he as a performer wants to always be able to give his best, and if he can’t then he doesn’t want to do it, and I think when he’s in a position like he is right now, where he feels great and wants to be out there and show The Undertaker to the world, but it’s again, it really comes down to what he wants to do, as it should.”

While the days of seeing the Undertaker appear enough to hold WWE gold are likely long past, it’s been great to see a legend return with more frequency this year. Every time fans are able to see him perform once more, it should be considered a bonus. After all, we all though he had wrestled his last match when he lost to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33 over one year ago.