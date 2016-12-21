The Shield Tease a Reunion at WWE’s Tribute for the Troops

From 2012 to 2014, Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose, and Seth Rollins dominated the WWE as the Shield, one of the greatest wrestling factions of all time. First introduced as a heel faction of mercenaries working for CM Punk, the Shield later broke away from Shield and became a popular staple of faces….right until Rollins betrayed his brothers-in-arms to join Triple H’s “Authority” group.

Reigns, Ambrose, and Rollins have all enjoyed individual runs as three of the WWE’s top wrestlers, but the WWE likes to occasionally tease a Shield reunion from time to time. At tonight’s Tribute for the Troops show, the three teased teaming up again…if only to put AJ Styles and the Club in their place.

You can see the full segment below, in which Styles claims that he and his buddies Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson (who all performed together in Japan as the Bullet Club) were the top wrestling group of all time. As if on cue, Rollins, Reigns, and Ambrose arrive to remind the trio (and the fans watching at home) who the WWE’s greatest group actually was.

It’s unlikely, of course, that the Shield will actually get back together, but the circumstances are looking better than they did a year ago. Rollins, Reigns, and Ambrose are all faces right now, and have several common enemies…including AJ Styles. At Survivor Series last month, the three briefly teamed up to dispatch Styles via one of their signature triple powerbombs. Earlier in 2016, the three squared off in a triple threat match for the WWE World Championship, which Ambrose won.

