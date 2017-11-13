The Shield Reunion Set for Monday Night Raw

It took a little bit longer than expected, but the highly anticipated reunion of The Shield takes place tonight on Monday Night Raw in Atlanta.

WWE announced Raw’s main event will be Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose taking on The Miz, Cesaro and Sheamus in a six-man tag team match.

The trio was originally booked for the main event of the TLC pay-per-view last month as part of a 5-on-3 Tables, Ladders and Chairs match, but it had to be scrapped after Reigns was pulled from the card due to illness. Reigns was cleared to return to action last week.

Monday Night Raw airs live on USA Network starting at 8 p.m. EST tonight.