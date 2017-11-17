Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Daughter Simone Johnson Wants to Become a Pro Wrestler

She may only be 16-years-old, but Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s daughter Simone Johnson already has her sights set on following her father’s footsteps as a fourth-generation professional wrestler.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the daughter of the the eight-time WWE Champion said she wants to pursue a career in the squared circle.

“It’s a sport that is unlike anything else in the world,” Johnson said. “There’s just a certain amount of passion that every move and match requires, and that’s so admirable. It’s definitely something I’ve thought about and want to pursue.”

Johnson said before she laces up a pair of boots, she wants to go to college to get a business degree.

“I plan to study business in college — NYU, hopefully — and after graduating, I want to pursue wrestling and eventually transition into talent management,” Johnson said.

Johnson has an incredible family lineage when it comes to pro wrestling. Her father is one of the biggest stars in WWE history, her grandfather Rocky Johnson broke color barriers by becoming the first African American to win the WWF World Tag Team Championships (alongside Tony Atlas) and her grandfather “High Chief” Peter Maivia was a famous wrestler and promoter for the National Wrestling Alliance. She is also a member of the legendary Anoa’i Family, which includes Samoan wrestling stars like Roman Reigns, Yokozuna, Rikishi, Umaga and the Uso Brothers.

Johnson was serve as an ambassador for the 2018 Golden Globes.