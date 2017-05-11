The Rock Stars In Imaginary Movie Sequels

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will do anything, right?

The wrestler turned actor has taken over just about every major franchise he has time for. As it turns out in this new video, the People’s Champ is fairly self-aware.

A short sketch put together starring Johnson by GQ Magazine sees him sitting down for a meeting with an agent. The agent’s desk is covered in scripts which he is pitching to the actor, however, none of the scripts are original concepts. Each of the four ideas pitched is a sequel or reboot based on a well known property.

The first idea pitched to the Great One is a reboot of Goodfellas. In Johnson’s mind, he sees himself on stage as a stand-up comedian for a reimagining of the Joe Pesci, “Funny how?” scene which took place at a dinner table. Next up is Home Alone. This time around, though, it’s The Rock who will be beating up the kids for their tormenting of him. Not such a great idea.

Then, the agent pitches Johnson on a new take of The Revenant written by romance writer Nicholas Sparks. Instead of fighting the bear to its death, Johnson’s character develops an inter-special relationship with the beast, kissing it and taking his pants of for some extracurricular activities. Also, a horrible idea.

The final idea sees Johnson taking over for John Heder in a sequel to Napoleon Dynamite. Somehow, the production team behind this series found a “Vote For Pedro” shirt big enough to fit Dwayne Johnson and got him to dance around in it as Napoleon did in the final act of his film from 2004.

In the end, Johnson has some choice words to dismiss the agent an his terrible ideas.

Maybe with these ideas being turned down, Johnson can find the time to take on that Presidential campaign he has been teasing for some time now but appears to be considering more seriously now.

For now though, we do know where we can find Johnson. The actor is currently filming Rampage with The Walking Dead‘s Jeffrey Dean Morgan, with Baywatch and Jumanji set to release in theaters later this year. All of this comes before he dives into the super hero genre as Black Adam for a self-titled film and Shazam!.

[H/T Twitter / @GQMagazine]