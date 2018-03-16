The Rock Picks Wrestlemania 34 Opponent for Rusev

Despite being one of the most popular acts on SmackDown Live every week, Rusev still does not have an opponent for WrestleMania 34 on April 8 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

Not wanting to see his chance at a WrestleMania moment slip by, the former United States Champion put out a challenge on Thursday to face any celebrity in a one-on-one match at WrestleMania.

I need a celebrity to fight me at #WrestleMania34 ! #RusevDay — RusevFromRusevDay (@RusevBUL) March 14, 2018

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, a man all too familiar with WrestleMania, had the perfect suggestion — his Central Intelligence co-star Kevin Hart!

Kevin Hart. He’ll put you over but you gotta kayfabe his STD — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 15, 2018

“Celebrities seem to come prepared!” Rusev responded. “They have a great WM win/loss record…”

The comedian unfortunately did not respond, but that didn’t stop other celebrities from saying whether or not they should step up and face Rusev.

One name that kept popping up was Arrow actor Stephen Amell. The action star previously wrestled in a tag team match at SummerSlam and is the celebrity member of the independent wrestling faction Bullet Club, but said he wanted no part in locking horns with The Bulgarian Brute.

Please stop suggesting me. I am terrified of this person. https://t.co/WlMTZ1lDYn — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) March 14, 2018

“Please stop suggesting me,” Amell tweeted. “I am terrified of this person.”

Other celebrities tossed out there included Saved By The Bell actor Mario Lopez, comedian Sal Vulcano and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia actor Charlie Day. So far, Rusev hasn’t officially challenged any of them.

The man who created the “Happy Rusev Day!” gimmick hasn’t found himself much success recently, with his pay-per-view losing streak stretching all the way back to late 2016. He does however hold an undefeated streak at the company’s biggest show of the year, currently at 2-0.

Rusev made his WrestleMania debut back at WrestleMania 31, where he lost both his undefeated streak and United States Championship in a one-on-one match with John Cena. A year later he won a six-man tag team match at WrestleMania 32 as part of the League of Nation, defeating The New Day. He unfortunately was not booked for last year’s WrestleMania in Orlando, Florida.

In recent weeks Rusev has been feuding with Royal Rumble winner Shinsuke Nakamura, coming out on the losing end of a singles match at Fastlane.