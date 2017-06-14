The New Day and Breezango Defeat the Usos and Colons in 8-man Tag Match

Tonight’s SmackDown Live from The Smoothie King Center kicked off in grand New Orleans fashion, as The New Day were escorted to the ring by a brass band procession, before an eight-man tag match started the show.

After greeting the crowd in the home of next year’s WrestleMania, and thanking local band The Soul Rebels for the musical accompaniment, The New Day were interrupted by their Money In The Bank foes and current SmackDown Champions the Usos.

But before they could resume last week’s roast battle, they were joined by the rest of the current blue-brand tag teams, Breezango (aka The Fashion Police, Tyler Breeze and Fandango) and The Colons (fka the Shining Stars, Primo and Epico).

Last Tuesday, The New Day went to SmackDown Live‘s Fashion Police for some background info on their WWE Money in the Bank opponents, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos. After accepting The New Day’s offer of male rompers, Breezango turned over their files and seemed ready to take on a new case.

Following the meeting of the WWE’s brightest comedic minds in last week’s “Fashion Files” segment, The New Day and Breezango proved cooperative and able partners in tag competition. Xavier Woods particularly showed he could take on any challengers, and still find time to toot out the “New Day Rocks!” trumpet cheer amid the chaos.

But their opponents proved their street-tough style wasn’t just a fashion makeover or gimmick repackaging. Jimmy and Jay Uso brought the fight to the record-setting former Raw tag champs, sending a clear message they intend to hold onto their championship belts.

The Colons likewise made a strong showing, as Epico landed a massive stalling suplex on the capable Tyler Breeze before going for the cheap shots and submission holds. But once Breeze made the tag, Kofi and Xavier secured the win for the good guys, who joined forces to dance their foes out of the ring.

Will The New Day begin a new reign as tag champions of their new home, SmackDown Live? Or will The Colons get the last laugh at Money in The Bank?

