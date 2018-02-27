Seth Rollins, Finn Balor Teased as The Miz’s Opponents for WrestleMania 34

Intercontinental Champion The Miz came out to the ring on Monday’s edition of Monday Night Raw asking the same question as many fans — who would he be facing at WrestleMania 34 in April.

Miz, who is just 62 days away from having the longest combined reigns as IC Champion in WWE history at 620 days, said that Raw General Manager Kurt Angle wouldn’t give him a straight answer when it came to who his opponent would be.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Miz said he might reveal his opponent tonight, and that it could be his upcoming opponent. Out came Seth Rollins to start the one-on-one match.

After a long match, Rollins won with a top-rope frog splash from the opposite side of the ring.

But before Rollins could get the chance to celebrate, Finn Balor’s music hit and “The Demon King” made his way out to the ring just before a commercial break.

When the show returned a new match was underway between Finn Balor and The Miz. But before the two could lock up the Miztourage ran in and caused a disqualification. The Club ran out before the Miz could hit Balor with a Skull Crushing Finale, causing a six-man brawl. Angle appeared on the Titantron and said the match was restarted and The Club, Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel were all banned from ringside.

After yet another long match, Balor won via a Coup de Grace from the pin.

Rollins was interviewed backstage and said he wasn’t sure why Balor was trying to upstage him. He then laid out the official challenge to the Miz for a WrestleMania match for the Intercontinental Championship.