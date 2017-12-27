The Miz Had a Wild Christmas in the Middle East

If you thought your Christmas gathering got out of hand this year, you’ve got a long way to go to equal what WWE‘s The Miz was up to.

While you might have listened to your crazy relatives argue over politics, or perhaps mixed some of Grandpa’s cough medicine with your Egg Nog, The Miz was on a tour of the Middle East with other entertainment stars paying visit to some United States troops. And in doing so, he was able to experience some thrills that the rest of us could never dream of.

In fact, Miz’s Christmas was so wild that he described one of the moments he was part of by saying, “My balls were in my throat.”

We hope that he sought out medical attention in that instance.

No, but seriously, The Miz was part of a four day USO tour alongside the likes of Adam Devine and Iliza Shlesinger. Miz documented parts of the tour via a video diary, which included shooting semis, singing Christmas carols, and being slingshot off the side of an aircraft carrier.

That’s where his previous comment about a portion of his anatomy reaching his throat comes in. Miz said, “I’ve been on all kinds of rollercoasters and nothing beats this. I literally tell (Devine), ‘My balls are in my throat.’”

The incident he is describing involved participating in a COD TAC line launch off of the USS Theodore Roosevelt in a plane.

This also explains why Miz was not part of WWE RAW this week in Chicago. If you missed the show, Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel addressed Miz’s absence in a backstage segment during the show, singing a song to Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Mickie James about his greatness that left the women speechless.