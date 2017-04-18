The Miz Gets Personal With Dean Ambrose On Raw

Well, not everyone likes to try new things. Despite being shook up in last week’s roster exchange, former Smackdown Live stars Dean Ambrose and The Miz have rekindled their feud from earlier this year over the Intercontinental Championship.

On the first post-Shake-Up edition of Miz TV, The Miz and Maryse did what they always do best when they elevated interest in a feud many likely did not want to see again. Miz began running down Ambrose’s place in the company and his validity as Intercontinental Champion when he told Dean Ambrose that his look and attitude were a fanny pack and Zubaz away from setting WWE Superstars back 30 years.

Miz brought some of the same reality he took into his feud with John Cena when he called Ambrose lazy and complacent. Ambrose had been called as much to his face when he was on the Stone Cold podcast last year.

Ambrose retorted, telling Miz that he doesn’t care about branding or movies or what he looks like. He told Miz that whether it was in front of 20 or 100 people, he loved going out there and losing teeth and bleeding and kicking ass.

The confrontation got physical quickly with Ambrose chasing Miz and Maryse out of the ring. With only two weeks until Payback, a match between Ambrose and Miz for the Intercontinental Championship will likely be announced very soon.

