Asuka Leads Team RAW to Victory at Survivor Series

The RAW and SmackDown women had the second match of Survivor Series, a traditional elimination match. Before the bout began, we got Stephanie McMahon giving the RAW girls a pep talk backstage.

This would have been a great spot to have Ellsworth giving the SmackDown women a pep talk backstage, but since he is no longer employed here, the SmackDown ladies were left to fend for their own inspiration. Sad!

Videos by PopCulture.com

The order of eliminations and highlights are below.

First elimination: Bayley rolls up Becky Lynch just a couple of minutes into the match. Bayley had a blind tag just before this and Becky didn’t know she was coming. RAW with 5-4 advantage.

Second elimination: Tamina hits a second rope splash on Bayley for the pinfall. Both teams at 4-4.

We have a clash of TITANS happening RIGHT NOW as @TaminaSnuka and @NiaJaxWWE cross paths for the first time! #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/thBR9OekOw — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 20, 2017

After the above elimination, Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka went at it in the ring for the first time ever. They played up the fact that they are relatives and the crowd popped for this. Lana ended up distracting Nia Jax after a collision on the ring apron. Tamina followed that up with several superkicks, some superkicks on the outside, and a crossbody from Naomi to her on the outside. This all lead to a count-out.

Third elimination: Nia Jax is counted out. Smackdown with 4-3 advantage.

Fourth Elimination: Alicia Fox was eliminated in an awkward looking pin from Naomi. Seemed as though Fox was maybe supposed to get out but was pinned. SmackDown with a 4-2 advantage.

Fifth elimination: Sasha Banks submitted Naomi with the Banks Statement. SmackDown with 3-2 advantage.

Sixth elimination: Asuka pinned Carmella after a superkick. Teams tied 2-2.

Seventh elimination: Natalya eliminated Sasha Banks with the Sharpshooter. SmackDown with the 2-1 advantage, leaving Asuka as the only member of Team RAW.

Eighth elimination: Asuka eliminated Tamina with the arm bar. It’s down to Natalya and Asuka.

Ninth elimination: Asuka reversed a Sharpshooter attempt into an ankle lock. She followed that up with a spin kick and the Asuka Lock.

Asuka as the sole survivor made the most sense going in and is exactly what we got. Sometimes the expected isn’t a bad thing, and that was definitely the case here. This made look Asuka look strong and the fans loved it.