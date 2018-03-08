Update on Tammy Sytch’s Legal Woes

WWE Hall of Famer, Tammy Sytch, seems to be hunted by trouble. Things aren’t getting any easier as “Sunny” is now being bounced between two different criminal justice systems.

PWInsider reports that Sytch’s parole has not yet been officially revoked in the state of Pennsylvania. Due to her expansive wrap sheet as a Pennsylvania resident, a motion was made to revoke her February 2017 parole. However, Carbon County’s Judge Joseph Matika arrested Sytch on a bench warrant which mandated she return to him for sentencing.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Until then, Sytch will stay in New Jersey where she was arrested as a fugitive of justice. Originally it was reported that Sytch would be extradited to Pennsylvania but instead, she will stay in in New Jersey until those court cases are resolved.

Keeping tabs on Sytch legal issues is no easy task. Sunny’s problems in Pennsylvania stems from a violation of parole surrounding her stay in a Hanover rehab facility. However, it’s New Jersey where Sunny is the real outlaw.

Sytch was arrested on last Tuesday in Aberdeen Township, New Jersey and reportedly faces six charges of contempt.

Sytch’s bail was posted at $6,000, but she remains incarcerated in Monmouth County, New Jersey after being declared a “fugitive of justice” from the state of Pennsylvania.

But it doesn’t stop there.

Just days after being arrested, news broke that Sytch earned a DUI on January 23 in New Jersey. But on February 2, she was involved in a car accident around 9 AM. Sytch fled the scene but was ascertained by the police and charged with yet another DUI as well as leaving the scene of an accident.

Sytch originally signed with WWE back in 1994 and worked for the company through 1998 as a manager for tag teams such as The Smoking Gunns and Legion of Doom 2000. She was released from the company in July 1998 and went on to have brief stints in both ECW and WCW through the year 2000.

Sytch was a member of the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2011, and her legal troubles started the following year. She was arrested five times in the span of four weeks for disorderly conduct, third-degree burglary and violating a protective order three times. Following another arrest in January 2013 for another violation of a protective order, Sytch served 114 days in jail before being released in May 2013.

Her legal troubles were briefly behind her until she pleaded guilty to three DUIs. Judge Joseph T. Matika originally sentenced her to 97 days in prison, but she never served a single day after being given credit for a separate two days in prison and 95 in rehab. She was put on a five-year probation, and only lasted 18 days until she was arrested again for driving without a license, driving an unregistered vehicle and driving without insurance among other charges.

There’s still plenty left to develop but it certainly seems that Sunny is due a little jail time. We will keep you posted as we learn more