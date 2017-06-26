Stone Cold Rumored To Appear On RAW

If you want to see a WWE Attitude Era legend appear on tonight’s Raw, give me a Hell Yeah! IWNerd.com is reporting that WWE Hall Of Famer, Stone Cold Steve Austin, is rumored to be on WWE’s flagship show tonight in Los Angeles.

Another sign that the Texas Rattlesnake may be looking to raise some hell is that the WWE shop is promoting a Los Angeles 3:16 shirt for tonight’s event.

The last few months of Raw have been sinking in the ratings, but last week’s show saw a nice uptick with Braun Strowman returning to further his feud with Roman Reigns and Big Cass turning heel on Enzo Amore. Tonight’s show was already shaping up to be fairly huge with Brock Lesnar in attendance to promote his upcoming title match with Samoa Joe at Great Balls of Fire and a possible appearance by the biggest heel in sports, LaVar Ball. The Ball family has been in negotiations to make a Raw appearance after Lonzo was drafted 2nd to the Los Angeles Lakers in last week’s NBA draft.

If Austin does make an appearance tonight, there are several intriguing options in play for him.

If WWE wants to make the most headlines possible, LaVar Ball takes a stunner from Stone Cold Steve Austin. It seems unlikely that Ball would be willing to take a bump of any kind, but he knows exactly how he is viewed by the national media and taking a stunner would endear him to LA fans before the beginning of the season.

Austin could also be a great addition to Kurt Angle’s mysterious text message storyline. Angle and Austin have a legendary on screen history together and seeing them back together for a moment would be nostalgic gold for long time fans.

Another possibility is that WWE could pay tribute to one of the most legendary moments in company history as it was 21 years ago last week that Stone Cold made his infamous Austin 3:16 statement at the 1996 King Of The Ring.

Tune in to tonight’s Raw on the USA Network at 6pm ET to see if Stone Cold makes his first WWE appearance since WrestleMania 32.

