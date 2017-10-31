Stephanie McMahon Returns to Give Kurt Angle an Ultimatum

Stephanie McMahon marched into RAW tonight and turned it upside down.

After Kurt Angle apologized to the entire RAW roster for allowing Shane McMahon to put the Monday night brand #UnderSiege, the Commissioner of RAW’s music hit. Stephanie wasted no time to debase Angle for falling asleep at the wheel and she demanded he redeemed himself. In order to do that, Kurt Angle will be RAW’s Team Captain at Survivor Series. Even more, if RAW loses to SmackDown, then Angle loses his job as RAW GM.

Sticking Angle into Survivor Series is not a huge surprise but that doesn’t mean it’s not significant. While the absence of Roman Reigns may have forced WWE to use Angle for the second straight pay-per-view, it’s hardly a move backward. Angle is beloved by the WWE Universe if he can maintain his health, WWE is going to keep using him too.

Angle joins Randy Orton as the only other competitor set for Novembers’ show. We can guess that Team Blue will employ a combination of Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, The New Day, Shinsuke Nakamura, AJ Styles and of course, Shane McMahon.

WWE may reserve Styles for a TLC rematch with Finn Balor. The New Day could easily be doing something else for the November Show, which would almost mandate Shane’s joining of Team Blue.Predicting RAW’s 5-man team is far more complicated, but if there’s room for Angle, then you can bet there’s room for Shane.

Introducing Stephanie into the picture adds a thick layer of the story. WWE creative can use her wretched character to initiate a lot fo violent change on RAW.

This should be fun.