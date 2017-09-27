Gallows and Anderson May Bring Iconic Tag Team Out of Retirement for Starrcade

When WWE made it known that they’d be revamping the NWA/WCW classic, Starrcade, every wrestling fan that was alive in the 80’s did a backflip. The wave of nostalgia has former RAW Tag Team Champions Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows making some-crazy proposals.

Seeing that professional wrestling icons like the Rock ‘n’ Roll Express are already being advertised for the Greensboro, North Carolina event, Anderson and Gallows thought they might as well challenge them to a match.

We @LukeGallowsWWE , want the Rock N Roll Express at Starcade….

💰💴 — Karl Anderson (@KarlAndersonWWE) September 26, 2017

Because it’s 2017, you’re always just a tweet away from making something happen. Anderson and Gallows’ bait was taken:

Well Well You better bring those boys from Greasy OK, and wind them up @KarlAndersonWWE https://t.co/1SB8PahraH — School of Morton (@RealRickyMorton) September 27, 2017

Be careful what you wish for @KarlAndersonWWE and @LukeGallowsWWE cause you might get it #RockNRollExpress https://t.co/quIe06v1Ln — Robert Gibson (@TheRobertGibson) September 27, 2017

This very well could happen. Despite Gibson and Morton have the combined age of 120-years old they still may climb back in the ring. Even further, seeing that Starrcade won’t be televised, Vince McMahon and Co. may decide that this match may actually be a good idea. After all the card is already loaded with nostalgia.

WWE Championship Steel Cage Match

JinderMahal vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

SmackDown Women’s Championship Steel Cage Match

Natalya vs. Charlotte Flair

United States Championship Triple Threat Match

AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin vs. Rusev

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Texas Tornado Match

The New Day vs. The Usos Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler

Starrcade is one of the most impactful shows in wrestling history. Originally a National Wrestling Alliance show, its first chapter came in Greensboro in 1983. Ric Flair would defeat Harley Race to win just his second (of 16) World Championships. After switching over to WCW, the Atlanta-based company did their best to maintain the legendary reputation of the show.

This is a great move by WWE. While some WCW purist may take offense by Starrcade being reduced to a house show, it’s the ultimate house show. Besides, WWE would never replace one of their own creations with something Ted Turner and Eric Bischoff have ties to. WWE and WCW spent most of the 90’s as mortal enemies — it wasn’t long ago that Starrcade was a dirty word in WWE.

However, Vince McMahon and Co. are still willing to pay homage to the WCW show. Don’t be too surprised if Flair makes a surprise appearance either.