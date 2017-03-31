Shawn Michaels Makes A Surprise Visit To Roman Reigns

WrestleMania season is in full swing! After receiving a thunderous chokeslam from The Undertaker last week, Roman Reigns called out The Deadman to face him “like a man” tonight on RAW. While Taker was nowhere to be found, his most legendary opponent did make his way to the ring.

Mr. WrestleMania, Shawn Michaels, made a suprise visit to try and talk some sense into The Big Dog. HBK tried to tell Reigns what it’s like to stand in the ring with Taker at WrestleMania.

Michaels told Roman that he knew what it was like to carry the weight of the company on his shoulders when he knows that everyone secretly wants him to fail.

Roman Reigns then said “with all due respect, Undertaker retired you, and I’m the guy who’s going to retire him!”

Reigns then walked out on HBK, but as he was walking up the ramp he was blindsided by the Monster Among Men, Braun Strowman.

With only three weeks to go, will The Undertaker‘s retirement become the focus of his match with Roman Reigns and how will Braun Strowman factor into the bout?

