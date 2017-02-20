Seth Rollins Posts Cryptic Message to Triple H

Seth Rollins has been out of action since tearing his MCL during Samoa Joe’s RAW debut two weeks ago, but the former WWE Champion has firmly kept his sights on settling the score with Triple H. Today, Rollins posted a very cryptic photo on Instagram with his former mentor.

“You know how they say you only hurt the ones you love? Well, it works both ways.” A post shared by Seth Rollins (@wwerollins) on Feb 20, 2017 at 6:41am PST

Not exactly sure what the message means. By working both ways, does he mean you also only love the ones you hurt? Is there still a complicated love/hate relationship going on with The Architect and The Game? Rollins’ last few posts have all centered around the relationship he used to have with the Cerebral Assassin.

“At the time, my life just seemed too complete, and maybe we have to break everything to make something better out of ourselves.” A post shared by Seth Rollins (@wwerollins) on Feb 13, 2017 at 7:13am PST

“Without pain, without sacrifice we would have nothing. Like the first monkey shot into space.” A post shared by Seth Rollins (@wwerollins) on Feb 7, 2017 at 6:45am PST

On an episode of Wrestling Observer Radio (via CageSideSeats), Dave Meltzer revealed reports that WWE is still planning on Seth Rollins making it back for Wrestlemania.

“Seth is considered good for WrestleMania. So Triple H vs. Seth is on, and that’s what they’re working towards. Maybe that’s why they didn’t tip their hand, but they are going with the idea that that match is still on and he will be ready for WrestleMania.”

While WWE announced the injury on its website, they’ve continued to play up the Samoa Joe angle, leading many to believe that they were at least hopeful he could make a timely return. His current status bodes well for that, as the current plans have not been scrapped according to Meltzer’s source. Granted, the bigger spots might need some tweaking, but the two wrestlers involved are good enough to make a five-star match without those anyway.

Rollins has been waiting for this payoff for some time now, and missing his Mania moment with Triple H would have killed any momentum they just started building up over the last month or so.

