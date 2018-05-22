Seth Rollins vs. Jinder Mahal Title Match, Women’s Gauntlet Match Announced for Raw

WWE announced a pair of matches for the May 28 episode of Monday Night Raw.

After getting beaten up with a steel chair following a tag team match, Seth Rollins will put his Intercontinental Championship on the line against Jinder Mahal.

Open Challenge: closed. I want this one specifically. #fightingchampion gonna stomp your face off. https://t.co/tytiu9N3Yw — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) May 22, 2018

“Open Challenge: closed. I want this one specifically. #fightingchampion gonna stomp your face off,” Rollins wrote on Twitter once the match was announced.

Rollins has made a name for himself as a fighting champ ever since he won the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 34 against The Miz and Finn Balor. Since then he’s gone on to defend it against both men in singles matches, retain in a four-way ladder match at the Greatest Royal Rumble and defeat Mojo Rawley and Kevin Owens in open challenge matches.

A second match to determine the final spot in the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match was also announced for Raw as every woman who previously failed to earn a spot will compete in a gauntlet match. The list of wrestlers includes Sasha Banks, Bayley, Mickie James, Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan, Liv Morgan and Dana Brooke.

So far the ladder match already includes Ember Moon, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Becky Lynch and Natalya. Two more wrestlers will be added on SmackDown Live on Tuesday night as Naomi takes on Sonya Deville and Billie Kay wrestles Lana in qualifying matches.

All but one of the slots in the men’s ladder match have been filled. The competitors so far include Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, The Miz, Rusev, Bobby Roode, Kevin Owens and one of the members of New Day.

On Tuesday Daniel Bryan will face United States Champion Jeff Hardy and the winner will take on Samoa Joe on the May 29 episode of SmackDown Live for the eighth and final spot.

Following his steel chair attack, Mahal was also put in a singles match against Roman Reigns at Money in the Bank. The two started feuding on the May 7 episode of Raw when Mahal cost Reigns his MITB qualifying match. Reigns returned the favor a week later by spearing Mahal through a wall backstage.

Other matches announced for Money in the Bank include another rematch for the WWE Championship between AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura, Carmella vs. Asuka for the SmackDown Women’s Championship and Nia Jax vs. Ronda Rousey for the Raw Women’s Championship.