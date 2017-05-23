Seth Rollins And Roman Reigns Teaming In Raw Main Event

Get hyped Shield fans, there will be a 2/3 reunion tonight in the main event of RAW as Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns will team up to take on Bray Wyatt and Samoa Joe.

As Raw rounds the corner towards the Extreme Rules pay per view that will feature a Fatal Five Way for a chance to face Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship, we can expect two weeks of all five men in various matches to make each look like credible opponents for The Beast.

Raw GM, Kurt Angle, set up the tag match after Bray and Roman’s singles match was interrupted by Samoa Joe and Seth Rollins. The other Five Way opponent, Finn Balor, will be in an interesting singles match with his old Bullet Club partner, Karl Anderson.

WWE has mostly kept Finn away from his old mates, so it will be interesting if we see The Club try to woo Finn over to the dark side.

Roman and Seth’s other Shield brethren, Dean Ambrose, will be busy taking on Raw newcomer, Elias Samson.

Will Roman and Seth co-exist to take out Bray and Joe or will this Raw main event end in a four way brawl.

