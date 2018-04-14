Watch: Ronda Rousey Shares Emotional Celebration with Bella Twins After WrestleMania Win

Without question, WrestleMania 34 belonged to Ronda Rousey. But former UFC Champion didn’t hoard her show-stealing performance—she shared it with her new peers.

WWE.com released footage of The Bella Twins and Natalya watching Rousey’s ‘Mania match just like most of the WWE Universe: from a TV. Also, like us, Rousey’s electric effort kept them giddy throughout its duration. But unlike us fans, they actually got to physically hug Rousey after the match.

As you can see from the video above, Rousey’s moment was a net victory for all of WWE, but especially the women’s locker room.

“I’ve never had women support me, or be happy for me in moments like this,” said Rousey.

Even though each WWE Superstar is the equivalent of their own brand, the machine moves forward together. And now that Ronda Rousey is here to stay, women’s wrestling may finally be ready to launch to the forefront of the company.

