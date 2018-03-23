Watch: Ronda Rousey Proves She's Still a Trained Assassin

With each week that passes, Ronda Rousey advances her evolution as a WWE Superstar. But that doesn't mean she's cut ties with her UFC roots.

WWE posted a video on Friday that flashed Rousey displaying her MMA prowess on fellow cage fighter and WWE Superstar, Shayna Baszler. In on a few seconds of sparring, Rousey already had Baszler's arm position for her fabled armbar submission.

As @RondaRousey prepares for #Wrestlemania, she fits in a sparring session with an old friend in @QoSBaszler. pic.twitter.com/acuWmSC1gP — WWE (@WWE) March 23, 2018

But for the sake of balance, WWE posted another clip of Rousey scoop slamming some poor soul straight to hell. All of a sudden, Rousey has an arsenal of weapons.

We're not exactly why, but Rousey has collected her fair share of detractors since joining WWE. A chunk of fans has met her arrival with skepticism, maybe fearing another part-time main eventer. However, Rousey seems committed for the long haul.

"This is my life now. First priority on my timeline for the next several years. This is not a smash-and-grab; this is not a publicity stunt," Rousey said in an exclusive interview with Shelburne. "When I first met with Triple H, I told him, 'There are other things I can do with my time that'll make way more money, but I won't enjoy nearly as much."

WWE will book Ronda Rousey to the moon. This is hardly a novel concept as WWE tends to do this when they get a bankable star. But Rousey is a rare commodity that promises even rarer profits. Her opportunities and accomplishments will be infinite and according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, much of Rousey's triumphs will hinge upon Stephanie McMahon. As one of the best heels in the company, Steph is the perfect, if not the only, option WWE has to get Rousey a favorable standing with their audience. Their chemistry will play a big part in the future of the company

And that officially begins at WrestleMania 34.