WWE Hall of Famer Bashes Ronda Rousey in Social Media Diatribe

Since joining WWE, Ronda Rousey has had her fair share of detractors. However, with each appearance she makes, most notably her electrifying performance at WrestleMania 34, she wins over another chunk of haters. But one WWE Hall of Famer remains steadfast in his disdain for the former UFC Champion.

Superstar Billy Graham, who’s never shy about expressing himself, really believes that Ronda Rousey is having a negative effect on the sport of professional wrestling. In a lengthy Facebook rant, the 74-year old took Rousey down for stealing Roddy Piper’s gimmick:

“First off to the fan who wrote, “I find Ronda’s use of Piper’s gimmick nauseating.” You my brother are dead on my man!!! I find it a total insult and absolutely reveals that she does not have an original thought in her head. Damn, can’t she be an original at anything ? This shows you how shallow she is and by the way, I am a fan of females being in the main event. That is why I put up this photo of Amanda Nunes kicking her ass in 48 seconds. She looked pitiful, a TKO in 48 seconds on Dec. 30th, 2016 by Nunes, a real fighter and Rousey just a jobber,” he wrote.

But Graham really got going when he addressed a WrestleMania rumor he heard:

“Speaking of jobbers, I read today a quote by (Dave) Meltzer that shook me to the core, it goes as follows, “There was a rumor going around by WWE officials prior to Mania 34 that Rousey was going to make HHH tap out to her armbar finisher (instead of Stephanie McMahon ) and it appears the company went in the latter direction specifically due to storyline continuity reasons; as Rousey attacked Stephanie’s arm the next night on Raw whereas HHH is not a regular on-screen character and has disappeared for now”

And for his reaction to said rumor:

“WHAT??? Miss Lousy was going to make H tap out ??? This would have been received as well as a cement truck full of pig s–t being dumped on the Mania 34 fans. God folks, what is the WWE thinking??? RR is not a god of some kind but a mere female x UFC failure that got her flat ass kicked twice on the way out. Now this is nauseating. I demand that you fans respond to this crap the WWE is trying to lay on you by even thinking about her making HHH tap out, god this makes me sick.”

There’s no use crying over spilled milk, but there’s even less use getting worked up about something that never happened. Rousey made Stephanie McMahon, not Triple H, tap at WrestleMania 34, so all of Graham’s outrage is moot, to say the least.

It doesn’t sound like Graham will lighten his rigid stance against Rousey, but that’s his loss. In only a handful of appearances, Rousey has already flashed the ability to wow a crowd.

Hate it or love it, Rousey is going to the top of WWE.

Photo: WWE