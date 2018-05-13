Ronda Rousey Reportedly Booked to Wrestle at ‘Money in the Bank’

It’s been over a month since former Ronda Rousey made her WWE in-ring debut at WrestleMania, and now a new report indicates her return to the squared circle in quickly approaching.

POST Wrestling’s John Pollock reported on Sunday that Rousey will compete at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view on June 17, 2018 at the Allstate Arena outside of Chicago, Illinois.

“We can also add that Rousey is currently scheduled to wrestle at Money in the Bank on Sunday, June 17th at the Allstate Arena. Rousey’s opponent for the show should be evident after Monday,” Pollock wrote.

Rousey gave a stellar performance in her first match, taking down both Stephanie McMahon and Triple H in a mixed-tag match alongside Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 34. Since then she snapped McMahon’s arm via her armbar submission and aligned herself with a now-babyface Natalya to take on various heels on the Raw roster, most notably Mickie James.

James wasn’t confirmed as the opponent, but given their multiple encounters on television and that the two are scheduled to have a match at a live event in Paris, Fance on May 19, she does seem like the obvious frontrunner.

Following her debut match, Rousey gave an interview with ESPN where she issued an apology to the WWE fans, as she had assumed they wouldn’t welcome her when she first arrived in the company.

“I owe the WWE universe an apology because I thought they were going to boo me out of the building from day one,” Rousey said.

“They really accepted me from day one. Hopefully, I satisfied a lot of skeptics tonight. I underestimated how kind the WWE universe would be. I thought any outsiders would be shunned,” she continued. “I was expecting to get shunned and to have to battle to be accepted. I worked my ass off to pay respect to what’s so important to them, and hopefully they saw that tonight. I’m just so grateful, man. I’m trying my best to deserve it.”

Other matches confirmed for Money in the Bank include a pair of the titular ladder matches, one for a men’s championship briefcase and another for the women’s division. The Miz, Rusev, Finn Balor and Braun Strowman all earned spots by winning qualifying matches on Monday and Tuesday, while Ember Moon and Charlotte Flair did the same for the women’s match. Both will reportedly involve eight wrestlers, with it being divied evenly between the Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live rosters.