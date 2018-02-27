Diamond Dallas Page Loved Ronda Rousey’s Performance at Elimination Chamber

Ronda Rousey left the WWE fans speechless on Sunday night when she slammed former WWE Champion Triple H through a table during her contract signing at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

TMZ caught up with former WCW World Heavyweight Champion and WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page the morning after the event, and the “Master of the Diamond Cutter” had nothing but good things to say about Rousey’s performance, along with how WWE presented her

“I think the storytelling at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, there were so many great matches on that, but what they did with Ronda… Because when you come in and you’re poised for a top position like Ronda is, well the fans may be like, ‘Yeah, she ain’t earned that yet.’ But she earned it over hear big time.”

The segment started out with Rousey being introduced by Triple H, Stephanie McMahon and Monday Night Raw general manager Kurt Angle. McMahon and Hunter sang Rousey’s praises as the “Baddest Woman on the Planet,” only for Angle to reveal that the two were scheming to humiliate her as soon as she signed her contract.

“Next thing you know he (Triple H) goes from the ultimate babyface, the biggest pop of the night maybe, to the biggest heel. And that’s what Vince McMahon can do, there’s a very small handful of people who can do that. But they did that to make Ronda. When she stared down Stephanie, you were wondering if she wasn’t going to rip her head off.”

Ronda Rousey rose to prominence as the first female mixed martial arts fighter to be signed by the UFC, the biggest MMA promotion in the world, back in late 2012. She successfully defended her UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship seven times from February 2013 to August 2015, headlining multiple pay-per-views and winning three fights in a row in a combined time of one minute and four seconds. She ended her MMA career with a 12-2 record after failing to regain her title against Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 in December 2016.

“She re-defined women in sport, period. And she’s doing it at a different level,” Page said. “Now they have, what I would believe is the hottest woman — and not just physically, hot like ‘red-hot’ — and they just made her even hotter.”

Rousey is confirmed to be at Monday Night Raw on Monday night to confront bother Triple H and McMahon, potentially setting up a match at WrestleMania 34.