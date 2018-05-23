The Miz Supplies Roman Reigns With Shining Endorsement

Nearly every wrestling fan has an opinion of what WWE should do with Roman Reigns. However, if it were up to The Miz, there isn’t a single amendment to be made.

Miz joined the Gorilla Position podcast and was asked the same question that has permeated wrestling discussion for half of a decade: how should Roman Reigns be booked? The 8-time Intercontinental Champion had a simple reply—change nothing.

“He’s selling the most merch out of anybody. People are going to sit there and go ‘well, he should be here; he shouldn’t be doing this.’ Nobody knows. Nobody has a scientific formula to being the most ‘over’ superstar in all the WWE,” said the Miz.

The Miz addressed all of the rejection Reigns has had to face thanks to the saltier corners of the WWE Universe.

“The hardcore fans will sit there and go ‘oh well, you know, they’re shoving him down our throats. How dare you do that? Blah, blah, blah.’ But I guarantee there are kids out there that sit down and look at him — there are women out there that go ‘oh my God,’” he reasoned.

According to The Miz, the simple psychology that has driven the professional wrestling industry—good vs. evil—is not as applicable as it once was. While heels and babyfaces are still around, they exist more on a spectrum than rigid binary structure.

“Nobody likes the good ‘ol fashioned Superman, you know? Nobody wants that anymore. Everyone wants that blend of grey,” explained The Miz.

