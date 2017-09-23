Ric Flair’s Daily Alcohol Consumption Will Boggle Your Mind

Babe Ruth once hit a ball to the moon. Wilt Chamberlain slept with 20,000 women. Ric Flair had 20 drinks a day.

That last one is actually true and supported by mostly empirical data.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Ric Flair recently appeared on the Dan Le Batard Show and opened up about his alcohol abuse. To Flair, his vice for the bottle was a direct cause of his August-long health crisis that saw a piece of his bowel removed and a pacemaker installed.

“I just drank too much,” Flair admitted.

But what exactly did that look like?

“I guess it would be like, if you’re ready for this, because I’ve done all the math and figured it out, between 3,700 and 4,000 calories worth of booze, soda, a splash of cranberry in my body every day. Like 20 drinks a day,” said Flair.

20 drinks a day is enough to kill a horse, nay, a stable of horses. But for the Nature Boy, it was business as usual. Flair was adamant, though, in saying that he never once drank on the job. Even further the 16-time World Champion is making the choice to never drink again.

On August 11, Flair checked himself into an Atlanta hospital due to stomach pains. the precautionary visit escalated quickly to near kidney failure and a heightened chance of congestive heart failure. Flair was placed in a medically induced coma and doctors informed his family that the Nature Boy only had a 20% chance of surviving the ordeal.

Flair’s bout against death had the entire wrestling world on its heels for nearly a month. Until now, we’ve had to rely upon facts from secondary sources. It’s nice to finally have official word from the man himself.

Flair still cannot walk without assistance and needs a nurse for many of his daily activities. There’s still no official timeline as to when the 68-year old can return to normal life, if ever. Regardless, we’re lucky to still have him strutting amongst us. Here’s to a speedy recovery to the Nature Boy!

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!